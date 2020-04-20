Milburn J. Bordelon
Milburn J. Bordelon passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, at the age of 93. He was a native of Bordelonville, LA and a long-time resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Milburn was a retired captain of the Baton Rouge fire department and he enjoyed fishing with his grandsons. He is survived by his daughter, Barbara "Babs" Carriere and husband, Willie; grandchildren, Chuck Coghlan and wife, Mary, Ben Coghlan and wife, Crystal, and Ginger Rabb and husband, Jeff; and great-grandchildren, Emma, Carson, Payton and Madison Coghlan, Lily and Lola Merk, and Carolin, Charlotte and Lily Rabb. Milburn is preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Norman Bordelon. A private visitation and service will be held at Greenoaks Memorial Park and Funeral Home.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020.
