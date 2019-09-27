|
|
Milburn Joseph LaBorde Jr., passed away at his home on September 25, 2019 at the age of 76. Milburn graduated from Menard High School in Alexandria. He served in the United States Army in Germany as a Para Trooper and a Demolitionist Specialist for 4 years. He owned and operated Acadiana Finance until retirement in Plaquemine. Milburn belonged to Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, and The Men's Club at MBS (Habitat LA). Milburn is survived by his wife of 45 years, Barbara Mouton LaBorde; children, Harold Joseph LeBorde and wife Jennifer, Karen LaBorde Achord, Milburn Joseph LaBorde III and wife Kristy, Kenneth John LaBorde and wife Michelle, Elizabeth LaBorde Pierce and husband Rade, and Clinton Joseph LaBorde and wife Erica; grandchildren, Matthew, Justin, Mallory, Tristen, Kendall, Thomas, Jeanne', Holly, Robin "Stephanie", Chloe, Maddie, Ellie, Aiden, Asher, and Axel; great-grandchildren, Landon, Rhett, Charlize, Julliette, Angelle, Kailee, Trinity, Gemma, Talyn, and Joseph. He is preceded in death by his parents, Milburn J. LaBorde and Estelle W. LaBorde; sisters, Veronica LaBorde and Bernadine LaBorde Eaddy; and grandson, Joshua Achord. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Visitation will continue Monday, September 30, 2019 at Most Blessed Sacrament, 15615 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA from 10:00 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Pallbearers will be Harold J. LaBorde, Milburn J. LaBorde III, Kenneth J. LaBorde, Justin Achord, Clinton J. LaBorde, and Rade Pierce. Honorary Pallbearer will be Thomas D. LaBorde. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to n, or American Parkinson Disease Association, https://www.apdaparkinson.org/1907d3l/. The LaBorde family would like to give their sincere thanks to hospice, the nurses, and the doctors for their exceptional care of Milburn. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 27 to Sept. 30, 2019