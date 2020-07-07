1/
Milburn Sidney "Lee" Landry
Milburn Sidney "Lee" Landry, resident of Donaldsonville, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020. He was 82 and a retired photographer. Lee also served in the U.S. National Guard. He spent most of his childhood and adult life with his uncle, Sidney Harp fishing and doing carpentry work. Lee is survived by his son, Jeffrey Landry, his wife, Jennifer and grandchildren, Paige, Gabe, Alex, and Leighton Landry. He is also survived by his brother, John "Hawley" Landry. He was preceded in death by his parents, Milburn Joseph and Myrtis Harp Landry; and a sister, Jacquelynn 'Jackie" Robert. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church, Donaldsonville from 9:00 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. To offer your condolences to the family please visit, www.oursoDonaldsonville.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 7 to Jul. 10, 2020.
July 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
