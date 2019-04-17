Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Milda Rivere Mistretta went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 14, 2019. She was born in Avery Island, Louisiana on July 26, 1921 to her parents Camille and Rita Rivere. Milda and her husband "Tom" were married at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church, Donaldsonville, LA, on June 10, 1941. They were residents of Baton Rouge since 1952 and Mom was a school crossing guard at Glen Oaks. In her 34 years of service she touched the lives of two generations of children. Mom and Dad were charter members of St. Pius X Catholic Church where she was active in the Knights of Columbus Women's Auxillary. She also was very active in her community. The March of Dimes Tootsie Roll March was an annual event she participated in. She was a frequent visitor of the Bingo Hall with her friends. When Mom played Canasta with her family she always set the example to play to win. She had a natural competitive nature which she instilled in her children and grandchildren. Mom had a fabulous green thumb and always had something beautiful blooming in her garden. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas O. Mistretta; brothers, Duffy, Ernest, Lenny Rivere; sisters, Marie Landry, Doicie Falcon and Anna Mae Smith . She is survived by her brother, Lynn Rivere (Eileen); daughter Dianne Kraft (Don); sons, Tommy Mistretta and C.J. Mistretta (Pam); grandchildren, Billy Long (Corinne), Phyllis Hough (Bill), Scott Kraft (Suzanne), Angela Gibbs, Leanne Mistretta, Matthew Mistretta; great-grandchildren, Katie Long, Jordan Long, Sadie Kraft, Lance Kraft, Ava Claire Gibbs, Annabelle Gibbs and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation which will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Ascension Catholic Church, Donaldsonville, LA from 9:00 am - 11:00 am with the Mass of Christian burial beginning at 11:00 am. The burial will immediately follow on site at Ascension of Our Lord Cemetery, Donaldsonville. Pallbearers will include Billy Long, Scott Kraft, Bill Hough, Jordan Long, Matthew Mistretta, and L.B. Landry. The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers, cards, visits and acts of kindness during Mom's illness especially to the Doctors and staff at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, Ollie Steele Rehab Hospital, numerous special sitters and Life Source Hospice for their outstanding and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Life Source Hospice 11605 Southfork Ave Baton Rouge, LA 70816 in Mom's name. Please visit www.oursofh.com to leave expressions of sympathy and condolences. Ourso Funeral Home, Gonzales is in charge of arrangements. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 17 to Apr. 23, 2019

