Our beautiful mother Mildred "Milly" Ann (Steinmuller) Hutchinson spent the early hours of Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019 arriving in Heaven to join her husband USAF Major David Don Hutchinson (June 20, 2008). The consummate military wife, Milly was active in the Officers Wives Club, Family Services, and Thrift Shop management while Don was stationed in Sacramento, CA, Wiesbaden Germany, Columbus, MS, and Davis Monthan. In Tucson, Milly obtained her real estate license and was a dynamo agent for Red Carpet Realty and Gil Lamb Construction. Later, Milly and Don both established their namesake realty company, Homes By Hutchinson. Our mom loved to entertain, her culinary skills, her imagination, her innate dramatic style and wicked sense of humor were much appreciated by friends and family. Halloween, her favorite time of year, would have her in costume greeting trick or treaters, with a cackle and a rotten apple in her hand, or maybe something more …… There were very few dull moments in our home. Her travels took her to twelve countries and twenty four states. Yet, visits to Sedona, AZ were too many to count and anniversaries, holidays, family celebrations there resulted in wonderful memories for us all. Our mother was generous and kind. She was charitable. She was strong willed. She was direct, and when she meant business, she meant it. But more than anything in this world, she was loved. She is survived by her daughter Donna Hutchinson Muri, and her husband Douglas Muri (Tubac, AZ). Her son David Hutchinson and his wife Laurie (Kluver) Hutchinson, (Kalaheo, Kauai), and her granddaughter Riley Hutchinson, (San Francisco, CA). She also leaves behind sister-in-law Carolyn Steinmuller, Baton Rouge LA, and brother-in-law Charles Hutchinson of Baton Rouge. Numerous nieces and nephews and her long-time Gulf Park College-Mississippi friend Olga Svendson also of Baton Rouge. We would like to extend our sincere appreciation to the entire staff of Silver Springs in Green Valley, AZ for the unyielding devotion and care extended to our mom and to Valor Hospice for their support and help through challenging times. Private services to be held at a later date. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019

