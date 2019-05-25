A native of Illinois and 40-year resident of Ascension Parish, Mildred Comeaux passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the age of 89. She was a registered nurse spending most of her career working with our Veterans in the VA. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She is survived by her son Burton Comeaux Jr.; granddaughter, Jacquelyn Comeaux Strong (husband, Michael); and siblings, Lois Smith (husband, Alan) and Jean James (husband, Jim). Mildred is preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Nicholas Comeaux. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2018 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home (825 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802) at 1:00 pm officiated by Rev. Ron Turner.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 25 to May 28, 2019