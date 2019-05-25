Mildred B. Comeaux

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred B. Comeaux.
Service Information
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA
70802
(225)-383-6831
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

A native of Illinois and 40-year resident of Ascension Parish, Mildred Comeaux passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the age of 89. She was a registered nurse spending most of her career working with our Veterans in the VA. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She is survived by her son Burton Comeaux Jr.; granddaughter, Jacquelyn Comeaux Strong (husband, Michael); and siblings, Lois Smith (husband, Alan) and Jean James (husband, Jim). Mildred is preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Nicholas Comeaux. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2018 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home (825 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802) at 1:00 pm officiated by Rev. Ron Turner.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 25 to May 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.