Mildred Cheshire 'Mickey' Landry

Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
8:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Mildred Cheshire "Mickey" Landry, age 77, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Vitas Healthcare Hospice in Carrollton, TX at 1:45 p.m. A resident of Flower Mound, TX and native of French Settlement, LA. She enjoyed spending time with her family and watching all LSU sports on T.V. Visiting at Ascension Funeral Home, 426 W. New River St., Gonzales, LA on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. until service at 11:00 a.m. conducted by Trey Sholar. Interment at Prairieville Community Cemetery. Survived by her daughter, Bonnie M. St. Pierre and husband, Gerald; son Keith Matherne and wife, Debra; sister, Patty Liotto and husband, Peter Ray; brother, Butch Cheshire and wife, Debbie; five grandchildren, Jennifer Smith and husband, Aaron, Allen Matherne Jr. and wife, Lacey, Ryan St. Pierre, Katie St. Pierre, and Kyle St. Pierre; and six great grandchildren, Kynleigh, Gavin, Allie and Sylvia Smith, Parker and Corbin Matherne. Preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Roxie Cheshire; and sister, Ruth Dupuy and her husband, Irwin. In lieu of flowers, donations can be mailed to Heritage Ranch Christian Children's Home, 20090 Tucker Rd., Zachary, LA 70791, call 225-658-1800, or online at www.hrbr.org/give. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019
