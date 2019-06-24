Mildred Elizabeth "Beth" Fontenot, age 75, passed away peacefully in her home in Covington, LA, on Sunday, June 23, 2019. She was blessed to have spent her final days with her children and beloved grand-daughter. Born and raised in Fayette, MS, she became a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge. She is survived by her son; John H. Cazort IV, his wife, Juliana Goodwin; granddaughter, Isabella Caroline Cazort; daughter Amye Cazort Martin, her husband, Louis. She is also survived by her brother, David Max Fonda and his wife, Hedy Fonda, nieces Cheryle Lynn Breaux, Lisa Acklen, nephew David Max Fonda, III, and many grand and great-grand nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, David Max Fonda, Sr. and mother, Mildred Fonda, husband Leon Fontenot, and first husband John H. Cazort, III. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at E. J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 West 21st Avenue Covington, LA 70433. Visitation on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at E. J. Fielding Funeral Home and on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 12:00 PM to service time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in her name. Share a memory on the tribute wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 24 to June 26, 2019