Mildred Francis Murray Pickell, Nanny to her grandchildren, joined her beloved husband in Heaven on November 9, 2019 at age 85. Following a devistating stroke, Mildred, a longtime resident of Denham Springs, died peacefully in the care of The Carpenter House and St. Joseph Hospice in Baton Rouge, LA. Born April 27, 1934 in Watson, LA, Mildred was the second of eight children to Robert E. Murray of Melville, LA and Daisy Carroll Murray of Watson. Her marriage to Kenneth Eugene Pickell of Grand Rapids, MI was blessed with two children, five grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Mildred has three brothers – Robert E. Murray, Jr. (Naomi), John Patrick Murray (Carol) and Thomas Michael "Mickey" Murray (Carla) and is the oldest of five girls – Esther Murray Ricks (Joe), Patsy "Pat" Murray McCoy (James "Jim"), Margaret Murray Boyd (Al) and Mary Murray Hughes (Gerald). She is preceded in death by her adoring husband Ken, her parents and older brother Robert of Loveland, CO. Mildred is survived by her son Gary (Debbie), daughter Peggy, grandchildren Josh and Claudia, Blayne, Alyssa and Blaise, great grandchildren Kaden Louis, Addison Marie and Ann Wallace, brothers John and Mickey, sisters Esther, Pat, Margaret and Mary. Although very private, there has been no more passionate an advocate – No Better Friend, No Worse Enemy. A young unknown hippie girl handing out flowers at the entrance of the A&P in 1974 can testify to this – Mildred spent 20 minutes pressing the young lady to learn if her mother knew of her whereabouts. A retiree of the Louisiana Department of Public Safety/State Police, her work family has been a constant blessing in her life. Mildred's coworkers have always provided love and support whenever life has happened. Special thanks to Harvest Manor Nursing Home, the physicians, nurses and staff of Ochsner Hospital, The Carpenter House and St. Joseph Hospice for the loving care delivered during the final days of her life. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 5:00pm until 9:00pm at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs. Visitation on Wednesday will resume at 9:00am. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home chapel at 11:00am. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a monetary gift to assist someone in need. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 9 to Nov. 13, 2019