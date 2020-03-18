Mildred "Snooks" Fugler Phillips, a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend went to her eternal home on Sunday March 15, 2020. She was 86 years old. Snooks was an avid LSU Fan and loved spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren. She leaves behind to cherish her memories her daughter, Marjorie Allemond and husband Perry; three sons, Grady Phillips and wife Linda, Brady Phillips and wife Meredith, Alcee Phillips and wife Teresa; sister, Joyce Chavers; nine grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. A Gathering will be held at Seale Funeral Home, in Denham Springs on Friday March 20, 2020 from 10 am until Celebration of Life Service at 12 pm, conducted by Rev. Terry Booth. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, James Grady "Buster" Phillips Sr.; parents, Robert and Marjorie Fugler; two brothers, Fred Fugler Sr., Robert Lenn Fugler Sr.; sister, Faye Fugler and grandson Jamey Allemond. Arrangements under the direction of Seale Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020