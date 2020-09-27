Mildred Glascock Maruschak, a native of Albany, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the age of 92. Mildred was a member of First Presbyterian Church. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Southeastern Louisiana University and a Master's of Education from LSU, where she received the dean's list. She won the Teacher of the Year Award, and taught business and was COE Coordinator at Robert E. Lee High School. She was also an avid LSU sports fan. Mildred is survived by sons, Bobby Maruschak and Dale Maruschak; grandchildren, Brad Maruschak and wife Danielle, Brandy Maruschak, and Brittney and husband Charles Prior; great-grandchildren, Abigail and Noah Maruschak; and sister, Patsy Glascock. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Maruschak, Jr.; son, George Billy Maruschak, DDS; parents, Nora and Rufus Glascock; siblings, Dewitt Glascock, Evelyn "Sis" Gill, and Vera Kolescar. A graveside service will be Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to First Presbyterian Church, 763 North Blvd, BR. The family would like to thank Sandra Lavine.

