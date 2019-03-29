Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Hopper. View Sign

Mildred "Mil" Strahan Hopper, age 98, passed away on March 27, 2019, with her son, Michael, by her side. She was born March 22, 1921, in Washington Parish and moved to Baton Rouge with her parents a few years later. During the Depression her family "got by" with her father's barber shop and her mother taking in boarders. In 1938 Mil graduated from Baton Rouge High School and married Martin E. Hopper in 1940. While her husband was in the Army, Mil worked at the State Welfare Department. In 1943 she joined Istrouma Baptist Church and said, "That was one of the best things I ever did. They prayed me through many trials, and I made some lifelong friends." Over the next several years Mil took care of her husband, who had a military disability discharge from World War II; mother; and three children, while she worked at the Istrouma High School library. Mil made sure each of her children graduated from college. When she retired, Mil enjoyed traveling with her Istrouma Baptist friends to places such as Canada, Mexico, Colorado, Tennessee, and Washington D.C. She spent her time volunteering at Baton Rouge General Hospital and Istrouma Baptist Church. Mil was preceded in death by her parents, Houlon and Vera Carson Strahan; daughter and son-in-law, Paula and Henry "Butch" Denham; and son, Melvin Hopper. She is survived by her son and daughter in law, Michael and Carol Hopper; daughter-in-law, Nancy Hopper; granddaughter, Rebecca McIntire, her husband, Kevin McIntire, and their children, Ashlea and Jacob; grandson, David Denham, his wife, Jessica, and their children, Christine and Cassandra; granddaughter, Lindsay Hopper; granddaughter, Erin Rogers, her husband, Kendal, and their son, Hayden. The family would like to thank the staff at House of Grace and Bridgeway Hospice for their kindness and loving care shown to Mil. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Monday, April 1, 2019, at 9:00 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Istrouma Baptist Church, 10500 Sam Rushing Drive, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70816, or to a . Mildred "Mil" Strahan Hopper, age 98, passed away on March 27, 2019, with her son, Michael, by her side. She was born March 22, 1921, in Washington Parish and moved to Baton Rouge with her parents a few years later. During the Depression her family "got by" with her father's barber shop and her mother taking in boarders. In 1938 Mil graduated from Baton Rouge High School and married Martin E. Hopper in 1940. While her husband was in the Army, Mil worked at the State Welfare Department. In 1943 she joined Istrouma Baptist Church and said, "That was one of the best things I ever did. They prayed me through many trials, and I made some lifelong friends." Over the next several years Mil took care of her husband, who had a military disability discharge from World War II; mother; and three children, while she worked at the Istrouma High School library. Mil made sure each of her children graduated from college. When she retired, Mil enjoyed traveling with her Istrouma Baptist friends to places such as Canada, Mexico, Colorado, Tennessee, and Washington D.C. She spent her time volunteering at Baton Rouge General Hospital and Istrouma Baptist Church. Mil was preceded in death by her parents, Houlon and Vera Carson Strahan; daughter and son-in-law, Paula and Henry "Butch" Denham; and son, Melvin Hopper. She is survived by her son and daughter in law, Michael and Carol Hopper; daughter-in-law, Nancy Hopper; granddaughter, Rebecca McIntire, her husband, Kevin McIntire, and their children, Ashlea and Jacob; grandson, David Denham, his wife, Jessica, and their children, Christine and Cassandra; granddaughter, Lindsay Hopper; granddaughter, Erin Rogers, her husband, Kendal, and their son, Hayden. The family would like to thank the staff at House of Grace and Bridgeway Hospice for their kindness and loving care shown to Mil. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Monday, April 1, 2019, at 9:00 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Istrouma Baptist Church, 10500 Sam Rushing Drive, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70816, or to a . Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 29 to Apr. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Greenoaks Funeral Home

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close