Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Humphreys Taylor McKeithen. View Sign

Mildred Humphreys Taylor McKeithen 07/03/1925 – 02/16/2019. Mildred Taylor McKeithen was born July 3, 1925 in Caldwell Parish and went to be with the Lord on February 16, 2019 in Bossier City, Louisiana where she was currently residing. A retired educator of fifty-four years, Mildred served as teacher, principal, and supervisor of student teachers in the East Baton Rouge Parish area. She graduated from Grayson High School in the spring of 1942 at the age of 16 and enrolled at Northwestern State University, working in the cafeteria and tutoring other students to put herself through college. Mildred was a leader in the University, serving as a Purple Jacket, was President of the Wesley Foundation Christian Ministry, President of the Phi Alpha Theta historical fraternity, and chaired the then-famous Dewey/Roosevelt political debate. She graduated with a BA in Elementary Education in the fall of 1945 and returned to Caldwell Parish to begin her teaching career. At the end of the World War II, JC Taylor returned from service to the country and they were married. The couple moved to Baton Rouge so that JC could attend LSU and she began her teaching career in East Baton Rouge Parish. Mildred taught elementary education at all grade levels until 1966 when she earned her Master's Degree in Education, and was a member of Phi Delta Kappa, Alpha Theta, and Phi Kappa Phi. She taught several years at the Middle School level before moving into an Assistant Principal and then Principal position at the Middle School level. She then started the first Middle Magnet School in the State of Louisiana. Mildred received numerous awards and recognitions during her career as an educator, including: •Teacher of the year – 1968; •Principal of the year – 1982; •Honored with presentation by Ronald Reagan for Nationally Recognized Middle School – 1984; •Named Outstanding Educator by LA Association of School Executives – 1984. Mildred was a Charter Member at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, where she and JC served in many capacities - Bible Study Leader, Choir, Jr. Choir Director, and Women's Society. She later moved and became an active member at Broadmoor United Methodist. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7-8. Mildred is survived by two sons, Reverend James Ralph "Jim" Taylor and his wife Mary Blackburn Taylor, and Robert H. (Bob) Taylor and his wife Liz Gorman Taylor. A niece, Melissa Douglas Folks and her husband Johnny Folks; a nephew, David Wesley Douglas and his wife Lamar Douglas; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents Ralph Humphreys and Mary Ellen Stamper Humphreys, brother Hubert Davis Humphreys, husband and father of her children James Curtis (JC) Taylor, and two infant sons, Curtis Hubert Taylor and Clement Wesley Taylor. She is preceded by a dear friend and second husband OA "Billy" McKeithen and his close family. Honorary pallbearers will be her five grandchildren; James (Pete), Lauren, Joshua, Wesley, and Jeremiah along with David Wesley Douglas, Johnny Folks, Dr. Richard Burroughs, Claude Azlin, Dan Shoel, and Kenneth Patin. A Memorial service will be held at Broadmoor United Methodist in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. with a reception following. Final interment will be with family at the Welcome Home Cemetery in Caldwell Parish at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Broadmoor United Methodist Church or the . Mildred Humphreys Taylor McKeithen 07/03/1925 – 02/16/2019. Mildred Taylor McKeithen was born July 3, 1925 in Caldwell Parish and went to be with the Lord on February 16, 2019 in Bossier City, Louisiana where she was currently residing. A retired educator of fifty-four years, Mildred served as teacher, principal, and supervisor of student teachers in the East Baton Rouge Parish area. She graduated from Grayson High School in the spring of 1942 at the age of 16 and enrolled at Northwestern State University, working in the cafeteria and tutoring other students to put herself through college. Mildred was a leader in the University, serving as a Purple Jacket, was President of the Wesley Foundation Christian Ministry, President of the Phi Alpha Theta historical fraternity, and chaired the then-famous Dewey/Roosevelt political debate. She graduated with a BA in Elementary Education in the fall of 1945 and returned to Caldwell Parish to begin her teaching career. At the end of the World War II, JC Taylor returned from service to the country and they were married. The couple moved to Baton Rouge so that JC could attend LSU and she began her teaching career in East Baton Rouge Parish. Mildred taught elementary education at all grade levels until 1966 when she earned her Master's Degree in Education, and was a member of Phi Delta Kappa, Alpha Theta, and Phi Kappa Phi. She taught several years at the Middle School level before moving into an Assistant Principal and then Principal position at the Middle School level. She then started the first Middle Magnet School in the State of Louisiana. Mildred received numerous awards and recognitions during her career as an educator, including: •Teacher of the year – 1968; •Principal of the year – 1982; •Honored with presentation by Ronald Reagan for Nationally Recognized Middle School – 1984; •Named Outstanding Educator by LA Association of School Executives – 1984. Mildred was a Charter Member at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, where she and JC served in many capacities - Bible Study Leader, Choir, Jr. Choir Director, and Women's Society. She later moved and became an active member at Broadmoor United Methodist. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7-8. Mildred is survived by two sons, Reverend James Ralph "Jim" Taylor and his wife Mary Blackburn Taylor, and Robert H. (Bob) Taylor and his wife Liz Gorman Taylor. A niece, Melissa Douglas Folks and her husband Johnny Folks; a nephew, David Wesley Douglas and his wife Lamar Douglas; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents Ralph Humphreys and Mary Ellen Stamper Humphreys, brother Hubert Davis Humphreys, husband and father of her children James Curtis (JC) Taylor, and two infant sons, Curtis Hubert Taylor and Clement Wesley Taylor. She is preceded by a dear friend and second husband OA "Billy" McKeithen and his close family. Honorary pallbearers will be her five grandchildren; James (Pete), Lauren, Joshua, Wesley, and Jeremiah along with David Wesley Douglas, Johnny Folks, Dr. Richard Burroughs, Claude Azlin, Dan Shoel, and Kenneth Patin. A Memorial service will be held at Broadmoor United Methodist in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. with a reception following. Final interment will be with family at the Welcome Home Cemetery in Caldwell Parish at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Broadmoor United Methodist Church or the . Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations