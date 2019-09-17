Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred J. Bonner. View Sign Service Information Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM First Methodist Church Lake Providence , LA View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM First Methodist Church Lake Providence , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A memorial service for Mildred J. Bonner, age 89, of Lake Providence, Louisiana, will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at First Methodist Church in Lake Providence. Visitation will be from 1 pm until 2 pm at the Church, prior to the memorial service. Mrs. Bonner passed away at her residence on Sunday, September 15, 2019 after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl D. Bonner, Sr., and her son, William B. Bonner, Sr. Mrs. Bonner is survived by her daughter Margaret Bonner Burns, and husband Charles E. Burns of Lake Providence; son Carl Davis ("Buddy") Bonner, Jr. and wife Pamela B. Bonner of Colorado Springs, Colorado; son Charles Thomson Bonner and wife Devin B. Bonner of Baton Rouge; brother Isaac Jones of Johnson City, Tennessee; grandson Tyler Brandt Bonner and wife Sara of Loganville, Georgia; grandson Russell William Bonner and wife Kyleah of Conyers, Georgia; grandson William B. Bonner, Jr. of Greenville, South Carolina; and great granddaughters Emma Rose Bonner and Evelyn Ann Bonner of Loganville, Georgia. Mrs. Bonner resided in Baton Rouge from 1978 to 1989, then retired to Lake Providence. She taught English, debate and speech and drama for almost 30 years in Memphis, Tennessee and Baton Rouge. Mrs. Bonner brought her love for the theater wherever she taught, directing many students throughout the years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Byerly House or the First Methodist Church, both of Lake Providence, Louisiana. A memorial service for Mildred J. Bonner, age 89, of Lake Providence, Louisiana, will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at First Methodist Church in Lake Providence. Visitation will be from 1 pm until 2 pm at the Church, prior to the memorial service. Mrs. Bonner passed away at her residence on Sunday, September 15, 2019 after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl D. Bonner, Sr., and her son, William B. Bonner, Sr. Mrs. Bonner is survived by her daughter Margaret Bonner Burns, and husband Charles E. Burns of Lake Providence; son Carl Davis ("Buddy") Bonner, Jr. and wife Pamela B. Bonner of Colorado Springs, Colorado; son Charles Thomson Bonner and wife Devin B. Bonner of Baton Rouge; brother Isaac Jones of Johnson City, Tennessee; grandson Tyler Brandt Bonner and wife Sara of Loganville, Georgia; grandson Russell William Bonner and wife Kyleah of Conyers, Georgia; grandson William B. Bonner, Jr. of Greenville, South Carolina; and great granddaughters Emma Rose Bonner and Evelyn Ann Bonner of Loganville, Georgia. Mrs. Bonner resided in Baton Rouge from 1978 to 1989, then retired to Lake Providence. She taught English, debate and speech and drama for almost 30 years in Memphis, Tennessee and Baton Rouge. Mrs. Bonner brought her love for the theater wherever she taught, directing many students throughout the years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Byerly House or the First Methodist Church, both of Lake Providence, Louisiana. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close