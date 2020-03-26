Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred J. Harbert. View Sign Service Information Baker Funeral Home 6401 Groom Road Baker , LA 70714 (225)-775-1991 Send Flowers Obituary

Mildred J. Harbert, "For I am now ready to be offered and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course. I have kept the faith." II Timothy 4:6-7. She departed her earthly life on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, surrounded by her family. Mildred was 82, a native of Maringouin, LA and resident of Central, LA for the past 61 years. Affectionately known to her family as "Sweetie." She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Wilbur Harbert; son, Jay Harbert and wife Kim; grandson, Justin Firmin and girlfriend, Meagan Redd; great-grandson, Jayden Firmin; sister Martha Ward and husband Charles; numerous wonderful relatives and special friends; and faifthful dog, Tee Tot. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ada and Nelson Johnson; two brothers, Jackie "J.Y." and Larry Johnson; father-in-law, Sylvan C Harbert; mother-in-law, Laverne Land; step-father-in-law, O.W. Land; nephew, Donnie Ward; special companion, Bubba Dog. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Baker, LA. A celebration of Mildred's life will be held at a later date for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Louisiana Lupus Foundation or . Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at Mildred J. Harbert, "For I am now ready to be offered and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course. I have kept the faith." II Timothy 4:6-7. She departed her earthly life on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, surrounded by her family. Mildred was 82, a native of Maringouin, LA and resident of Central, LA for the past 61 years. Affectionately known to her family as "Sweetie." She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Wilbur Harbert; son, Jay Harbert and wife Kim; grandson, Justin Firmin and girlfriend, Meagan Redd; great-grandson, Jayden Firmin; sister Martha Ward and husband Charles; numerous wonderful relatives and special friends; and faifthful dog, Tee Tot. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ada and Nelson Johnson; two brothers, Jackie "J.Y." and Larry Johnson; father-in-law, Sylvan C Harbert; mother-in-law, Laverne Land; step-father-in-law, O.W. Land; nephew, Donnie Ward; special companion, Bubba Dog. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Baker, LA. A celebration of Mildred's life will be held at a later date for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Louisiana Lupus Foundation or . Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations