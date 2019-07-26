|
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Teresa of Calcutta said, "peace begins with a smile," and no one smiled brighter or more often than Mildred Jarreau David Smith. Born on January 27, 1925, Mildred passed away on July 24, 2019, at the age of 94. Her contagious smile will be missed by her surviving relatives, daughter and caretaker of 32 years, Jeanette David Felps, son-in-law Marion "Al" and grandson Christopher, whom she referred to as her "sweet darling," daughter-in-law Myrtle Ragusa "Jeannie" David, grandson Chad David, wife Amy and great-grandchildren Alec, Grace, Grant, Lucy, Lauren and Miles, grandson Craig David, wife Dara and great-grandchildren Brandt, Brelynn Dorhauer and husband Kevin, and Breanna Zemke and husband Ryan, and granddaughter Cristi David Nolen, husband Shane and great-grandchildren Austin and Alli. Mildred is preceded in death by her former spouses Newton P. David and Fred Smith, parents Medrick "Pops" and Matinca Jarreau, sisters Mae J. Laird and Idolia Guidroz, brothers Norman, Daniel, George and Doherty Jarreau, and her son she was so proud of, "her eyes" as she called him, James Newton David. Mildred loved her friend and nurse of 10 years, Chyrla Wilson, friend, hairdresser and neighbor Cindy Jones, and her family dog Ivory. For 27 years, Mildred worked as an accountant for the Louisiana Department of Revenue. She loved to cook for others and never let anyone leave her home without taking some of her good food with them. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 29, at St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church, 14040 Greenwell Springs Rd., starting at 9:30 a.m., with a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Pallbearers are Al and Christopher Felps, Chad, Craig, Alec, Grant and Brandt David, Mike and Randy Jarreau, and Mark Kendrick. Burial will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park Cemetery, 9595 Florida Blvd.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 26 to July 29, 2019
