Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8608 Visitation 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Kitchens Creek Cemetery Ball , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mildred "Millie" Jean Shelton Robertson passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Baton Rouge General Hospital, surrounded by her family. Millie was born in Pineville, Louisiana on June 27, 1953. After volunteering as a candy striper, Millie realized that she had a gift and a passion for helping others, and would later become a Registered Nurse. She married the love of her life on March 27, 1971, while still a senior at Tioga High School. After graduation, Millie began nursing school at LSU, graduating there in 1973. With Mike by her side, Millie lived a full and happy life working as a surgical and pediatric nurse, raising their three children, and helping Mike spread the Word of God throughout the United States, Mexico, Australia, and China. After their youngest graduated high school, Mike and Millie answered the call to the mission field and moved to China, where Millie took her love of nursing and used it to implement a prenatal vitamin program for expectant mothers, care for orphaned children, and operate with . Millie was a strong and capable force to be reckoned with, a loving, supportive, and compassionate wife and mother, and a caring and trustworthy friend and confidante. Heaven has gained a beautiful soul who will forever be remembered by the countless lives she has touched. Millie leaves behind: her husband, Mike Robertson; her children and spouses, Ashley Ann Robertson (Richard Rougeou), Hope Elizabeth Robertson Normand (Todd), and George Michael Robertson II; her grandchildren, Ashley Nicole Neal, Peyton Gerard Normand, Grayson Michael Normand, and Sidney Todd Normand; her mother, Inez Shelton; her brother, James Shelton (Margaret); and her sisters, Jackie Benedict (Bobby) and Latisha Skyles (Jason), and so many others. Millie was preceded in death by: her father, Adrian Shelton; her granddaughter, Taylor Elizabeth Normand; her brother, Dale Shelton; and, her sister, Teresa Shelton. Visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales, Louisiana on Monday, December 23, 2019, from 10 am until Celebration of Life at 2pm. Graveside Service will be at Kitchens Creek Cemetery in Ball, Louisiana on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at 11:00. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to . Ourso Funeral Home, Gonzales in charge of arrangements. Mildred "Millie" Jean Shelton Robertson passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Baton Rouge General Hospital, surrounded by her family. Millie was born in Pineville, Louisiana on June 27, 1953. After volunteering as a candy striper, Millie realized that she had a gift and a passion for helping others, and would later become a Registered Nurse. She married the love of her life on March 27, 1971, while still a senior at Tioga High School. After graduation, Millie began nursing school at LSU, graduating there in 1973. With Mike by her side, Millie lived a full and happy life working as a surgical and pediatric nurse, raising their three children, and helping Mike spread the Word of God throughout the United States, Mexico, Australia, and China. After their youngest graduated high school, Mike and Millie answered the call to the mission field and moved to China, where Millie took her love of nursing and used it to implement a prenatal vitamin program for expectant mothers, care for orphaned children, and operate with . Millie was a strong and capable force to be reckoned with, a loving, supportive, and compassionate wife and mother, and a caring and trustworthy friend and confidante. Heaven has gained a beautiful soul who will forever be remembered by the countless lives she has touched. Millie leaves behind: her husband, Mike Robertson; her children and spouses, Ashley Ann Robertson (Richard Rougeou), Hope Elizabeth Robertson Normand (Todd), and George Michael Robertson II; her grandchildren, Ashley Nicole Neal, Peyton Gerard Normand, Grayson Michael Normand, and Sidney Todd Normand; her mother, Inez Shelton; her brother, James Shelton (Margaret); and her sisters, Jackie Benedict (Bobby) and Latisha Skyles (Jason), and so many others. Millie was preceded in death by: her father, Adrian Shelton; her granddaughter, Taylor Elizabeth Normand; her brother, Dale Shelton; and, her sister, Teresa Shelton. Visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales, Louisiana on Monday, December 23, 2019, from 10 am until Celebration of Life at 2pm. Graveside Service will be at Kitchens Creek Cemetery in Ball, Louisiana on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at 11:00. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to . Ourso Funeral Home, Gonzales in charge of arrangements. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Ourso Funeral Home Gonzales , LA (225) 647-8608 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.