Mildred LeBlanc "Millie" Barnett
Ms. Mildred LeBlanc Barnett (Millie), a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Central passed away peacefully July 4th, 2020. Millie was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and was a 1950 graduate of Istrouma High School. In her younger days she was an award winning bowler, an accomplished tennis player, and an energetic playmate for her sons and grandchildren. With her sweet nature and friendly, upbeat personality, she was everyone's favorite into to her final weeks with us. Mille loved fishing, dancing, sports (Geaux Tigers!), and traveling the entire United States with her beloved Jerald. In her later years she loved knitting and made over one hundred afghans she donated to nursing homes and shut ins. She is survived by her children, Doug Barnett (Jeanie), David Barnett; one sister, Brenda Harris; three grandchildren, Jerry and Paul Barnett and Katie Moore; and four great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Sr. and Lillian LeBlanc; husband Jerald Barnett, Sr.; two brothers, Robert Jr. and George; one sister, Ethel Warner; and her grandson, Brad Barnett. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the outstanding staff at Golden Age Healthcare and Rehab for their dedicated care. There will be a private service. Arrangements under the direction of Seale Funeral Home.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
