Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mildred Marroy Rivere, a native of Brusly St. Martin and a resident of Pierre Part passed away on April 6, 2019 at the age of 83. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend who will be greatly missed. She loved cooking, rocking on her front porch, and dancing. She was a great teacher with a kind soul who was always concerned about her family's safety. She is survived by one daughter, Kathy Chauvin (Robert, Jr.); two sons, Jerry Rivere (Debbie), and Darrel Rivere (Debbie); two sisters, Mary Lee Chappell (Charles), and Therese Hue; four grandchildren, Chasity Mire (Dreaux), Amy Rivere Duplantier (Neil), Shawn Rivere (KimberLee), and Taylor Rivere; two great grandchildren, Samantha Marie and Audrey Duplantier; and two step grandchildren, Michele Bates and Sean Chauvin. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Ernest P. Rivere; four sisters, Beatrice Giroir, Nora Mae Theriot, Bessie Giroir, and Allie Jeansonne; two brothers, Camille Marroy, Jr., and Kenneth Marroy. The pallbearers will be Shawn Rivere, Dreaux Mire, Taylor Rivere, Neil Duplantier, Sean Chauvin and Billy Rivere. The honorary pallbearers will be Dennis Giroir, Russell Rivere and Phillip "Lobe" Rivere. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home in Pierre Part from 5:30 pm to 9:00 pm, then continuing on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home in Pierre Part from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial for 12:00 pm at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Pierre Part. Father Al Davidson will be officiating. If you would like to offer the family condolences, please sign the online guestbook at Mildred Marroy Rivere, a native of Brusly St. Martin and a resident of Pierre Part passed away on April 6, 2019 at the age of 83. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend who will be greatly missed. She loved cooking, rocking on her front porch, and dancing. She was a great teacher with a kind soul who was always concerned about her family's safety. She is survived by one daughter, Kathy Chauvin (Robert, Jr.); two sons, Jerry Rivere (Debbie), and Darrel Rivere (Debbie); two sisters, Mary Lee Chappell (Charles), and Therese Hue; four grandchildren, Chasity Mire (Dreaux), Amy Rivere Duplantier (Neil), Shawn Rivere (KimberLee), and Taylor Rivere; two great grandchildren, Samantha Marie and Audrey Duplantier; and two step grandchildren, Michele Bates and Sean Chauvin. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Ernest P. Rivere; four sisters, Beatrice Giroir, Nora Mae Theriot, Bessie Giroir, and Allie Jeansonne; two brothers, Camille Marroy, Jr., and Kenneth Marroy. The pallbearers will be Shawn Rivere, Dreaux Mire, Taylor Rivere, Neil Duplantier, Sean Chauvin and Billy Rivere. The honorary pallbearers will be Dennis Giroir, Russell Rivere and Phillip "Lobe" Rivere. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home in Pierre Part from 5:30 pm to 9:00 pm, then continuing on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home in Pierre Part from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial for 12:00 pm at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Pierre Part. Father Al Davidson will be officiating. If you would like to offer the family condolences, please sign the online guestbook at www.oursofhpierrepart.com Funeral Home Ourso Funeral Home

3305 Hwy 70 South

Pierre Part , LA 70339

(225) 473-8122 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close