Mildred Marva Coats Burgess passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020 surrounded by her family. A native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Mildred was born on October 8, 1935. She was the third of eight children born to the late Celestine B. and Wilbert L. Coats, Sr. Mildred loved God and confessed Christ as her Savior at an early age. She was baptized by the late Rev. R. D. Green at Israelite Missionary Baptist Church where she served faithfully with the Usher Ministry for many years. Mildred used her gift as an educator to teach the youth in the church the Word of God through the arts. She employed theatrics and illustrations to make the lessons understandable, meaningful and practical in their daily lives. She served faithfully at Church Point Ministries under the leadership of Bishop Dwight D. Pate. She was an intricate part of the Business Development Ministry. As co-founder of Church Point Ministries Christian Academy and the Vision City Cleaners, she helped others develop vision, business strategy and employ operational excellence. She also provided her talents while a member of Greater Sixty Aid Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor James R. Barrett, Sr. Mildred was passionate about education. She completed her undergraduate degree from Southern University in 2 1/2 years. She went on to finish her Master of Education from Indiana University in two summers and 30 hours toward her Doctoral Degree. She encouraged and supported her younger siblings, nieces and nephews, as well as her own children to pursue higher education. Mildred retired from the East Baton Rouge Parish School System where she was an educator for 33 years. She retired when her first grandson was born to ensure the quality of his educational foundation. She continued that with her second and third grandchildren as well as some of her nieces and nephews in their early learning years. From her efforts have come other seasoned and exceptional educators, school administrators, a barber, cosmetologist, a politician, an attorney, a clinician, an engineer, counselors, a law enforcement officer, clergy, technology, communications and human capital professionals. Early in her career, Mildred spent time perfecting her craft through Professional Development Workshops throughout the United States to ensure that she was equipped to provide the best possible educational experiences for her students. She was a champion for learning through literature and the arts initiating several extra-curricular opportunities for her students to participate in theatrical productions and book clubs to encourage students to read. She took personal interest in the well-being of her students beyond the classroom; often-times, finding them summer jobs, reading programs, as well as educational tutorial programs. Over the years many of Mildred's students would seek her out to express words of thanks, admiration and testimonies of how she positively changed the course of and impacted their lives. Celebration of Life will be Friday, June 19, 2020, at Hall Davis and Son Funeral Home, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70807, with visitation from 10:00am to 11:00am. Funeral services will begin at 11:00am, conducted by Bishop Calvin Emery of Times of Refreshing Ministries. Interment immediately following at Port Hudson National Cemetery, 20978 Port Hickey Rd., Zachary, LA 70791. Mildred leaves to cherish her memory: one son, Howard C. Burgess, Jr. (Iris), of Baton Rouge, LA; four daughters, Joy Burgess Dixon and Celestine Renee Burgess Ruffin, both of Johns Creek, GA; Karla D. Burgess and Marva H. Hastings, both of Baton Rouge, LA; a bonus daughter, Pamela Gibson of Baton Rouge; four sisters, Lulla V. Coats, Wilmer C. Barrett (James), Olivet C. O'Connor, and Edna C. Coleman (Charles), all of Baton Rouge, LA; two grandsons, Aaron Matthew Ruffin, Esq. of Alexandria, VA; Nicholas Christian-Gerard Ruffin of Johns Creek, GA; two granddaughters, Kaelah Renee Burgess of Baton Rouge, LA; Te'a Williams of Johns Creek, GA; a son-in-law, Demetrius Ruffin of Nashville, TN.; nephews, David Dunbar, Jr., Michael Harris, Leonard Coats, Jason O'Connor, Donald R. Griffin, all of Baton Rouge, Darrel Coats, of Stone Mountain, GA; Dr. Johnny O'Connor, Jr.(Kandra), of Channelview, TX; Jermaine O'Connor, of Katy, TX; nieces, Rita Payne (Joseph), Brenda Johnson, Cheryl Jenkins, Aimee Ingram (Harold), Elayna Morris (Jermaine), Dana Morgan (Brian), Danielle Anderson (Marcus), Dakeeta Sims, Daveeta Rollins (Joshua), Kimberly Brent, Elizabeth Alcorn, Angela Ross(James), Alisha Fay Tripp (Timothy), Judy Williams (Greg), all of Baton Rouge; cousins, Wilfred Kendrick, Michael Kendrick, of Baton Rouge; and a host of other relatives, and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Howard C. Burgess, Sr.; her daughter, Lorri Ann Burgess; parents, Wilbert L. Coats, Sr. and Celestine B. Coats; two sisters, Georgia C. Dunbar and Gloria C. Harris; brother, Wilbert Coats, Jr.; mother-in-law, Delphine Smith; two sister-in-laws, Olivia "Tiny" Holloway and Nan Geraldine James; two brother-in-laws, Robert Holloway and Dr. Louis James, Sr. ; three nephews, Donald Dunbar, Sr.; Reginald Harris, Louis James, Jr.; two nieces, Nan James Vincent; JoEvelyn Webb; son-in-law, Henry "Hank" Hastings.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store