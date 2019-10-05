Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Payton "Millie" Berman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mildred Payton Berman (Millie - as she was known to all) lived her life to the fullest and it is with a profound sadness we witnessed her passing on Thursday, October 3rd, 2019. Born on July 31, 1927 in New York where she resided until happily moving to Baton Rouge to live with her daughter and family in 2004. Mille is preceded in death by her husband Milton Berman, her mother Anna Rosenberg, sister Leonora and niece Michelle. Millie is survived by her daughter, Beth Payton Beard, son-in-law Phillip Beard, grandchildren Adam and Maxwell and his wife Alyssa Beard and Illana Zwillick; nephew James Wallick, his wife Andrea and son, Alexander; and stepdaughters Barbara Zwillick and Harriet Moskowitz. We will miss her wild and joyous nature, passion for garage sales, curiosity, her afternoon "pickies" and wine – and occasional martinis, "straight up with a twist." In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Saint Joseph's Hospice. Millie will be cremated and a celebration of her life will be planned for a future date. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019

