Mildred Seal Pierce, 79, a resident of Zachary, LA, died on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. There will be a visitation at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary, LA on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 5pm until 8pm and then on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 9am until funeral services at 12noon, conducted by Rev. Danny Greig. Burial will be at Azalea Rest Cemetery. She has been the wife of Welton "Wick" Pierce for 63 years. She is survived by her daughter, Sandy Pierce Rollins and husband Robert of Pride; daughter-in-law Fran Firmin; three sons: Welton "Stonewall" Pierce Jr. and wife Martha of Baton Rouge, LA; Rocky Pierce of Zachary; and Danny Pierce of Zachary; sister-in-law Diane Smith; brother-in-law Jack Douglas; six grandchildren: Brian Pierce, Kyle Pierce, Chad Pierce, Jessica Bourgeois, Lizzie Moore, Aaron Weber; eleven great-grandchildren; and special niece Madeline Camp. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Genevieve Douglas and Hilda Camp; one brother, Ervin Seal; and her parents Ervin and Luvenia Seal. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019