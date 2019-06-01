Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Shepard. View Sign Service Information Richardson Funeral Home 11816 Jackson Street Clinton , LA 70722 (225)-683-5222 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 24120 Hwy 19, Zachary , LA View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 24120 Hwy 19 Zachary , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mildred Olivia Shepard, 95, of Ethel, LA, peacefully passed away on May 29 at the home of her daughters. She was a very loving and compassionate woman who embraced everyone she met. She was a devoted servant of Jehovah God for over thirty years, eagerly sharing bible truths with many throughout the community until her health prevented her from doing so. Mildred will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her, especially her family and friends. Mildred leaves to cherish her memories; six (6) daughters, Shirley Davis and Anner Walker of Baton Rouge, Evelyn (James) Kelly of Baywood, Carolyn and Lydia Shepard of Ethel, Joan (Wilbert) Williams of New Orleans; and two (2) sons, Wilbert (Wanda) and Calvin (Marie) Shepard of Baton Rouge; three (3) grandchildren whom she reared as her own, the late James Collins, Chanika Jones and Latrika Shepard of Zachary; three brothers, James Mack of Ethel, Donald (Leola) Mack of Jackson, LA, Leroy (Mary) Young of Baton Rouge, LA; one sister, Gladys Gant of Beaumont, TX; a daughter-n-law, Carla Shepard of Spillman; and a sister-n-law, Mary George of Ethel; thirty (30) grandchildren, fifty-two (52) great grandchildren, twenty-two (22) great, great grandchildren, and one (1) great, great, great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Shepard; parents, Louis and Alice Mack; a daughter, Georgia Elaine Webb; a son, Percy Lee Shepard; grandchildren, James, Darlene and Kevin Collins, Alfred Jerome Walker, Jr., Gregory and Alvin Davis; three sisters, Doretha Kirby, Ernestine Veal and Ethel Warner; three brothers, Percy Mack, Jr., Joe Louis Mack and Louis Young, a numerous other relatives and friends. Many thanks to those who supported us during our journey. We extend special thanks to our compassionate caregiver, Jackie Lee, the entire staff of Clarity Hospice, Chase Home Health and staff, Health Care Options and staff, Leading Health Care and staff, and to our beloved mail carrier, Nancy Perry. Visitation will be held Wed., June 5, 2019 from 9 am - 11 am, followed by a funeral discourse at 11 am to be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses located at 24120 Hwy 19, Zachary, LA. Services entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton, LA. 