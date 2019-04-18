Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Affectionately known as "Mimi," Mildred Riles was born on April 14, 1926 and passed away April 14, 2019. She was born in Bayou Des Glaise, Louisiana to Watterson Edward Watts and Margaret Witt Watts and was a lifelong resident of Plaquemine. Preceded in death by her son, Bruno J. Egros Jr., brother, Stewart Watts, Jr., and sister, Leona Watts Ourso. She is survived by children Ronald (Jill) Egros, Sue (King) Hebert, Margaret Egros Cullen and daughter-in-law Nannette Egros. Along with her mother and father, Mildred founded the Plaquemine Nursing Home in 1952. Upon earning her LPN certification from Baton Rouge General and obtaining her license, she became the Home's first administrator. Under her guidance the nursing home served the community for over 36 years. Mildred had been a member of the Louisiana Nursing Home Association, the John James Audubon Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Healing Place Church. The greatest joy throughout her life was her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. "Mimi" will be fondly remembered by each grandchild as being her "favorite." They are Jamie Egros (Ryan) Potts, Bruno "Trey" Egros III, Omer King (Jennifer) Hebert, Benjamin Hebert, Spencer (Jennifer) Egros, Jessica Cullen (Mike) Doucet, DJ Cullen, Andre (Helen) Egros, Edward Egros, Anne Marie Egros (Paul) Frischhertz, Joseph Egros, and William Egros. Mildred's great-grandchildren are Allison (Chris) Mutz, Andrew Doucet, Bruno (Chelesie) Egros IV, Camille Egros, Gavin Egros, Joseph Stapp, Logan Egros, Miles Egros and John Omer Hebert. Her great-great-grandchildren are Caden Mutz, Colby Mutz, Bailey Egros and Louis Hines Frischhertz. A celebration of her life and memorial service was held by family members with interment in Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine, Louisiana.

24120 Railroad Avenue

Plaquemine , LA 70764

