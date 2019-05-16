Miles Ernest Dexter of Gramercy LA, born on July 17, 2017 in Metairie LA died on April 22, 2019. Miles could steal a heart in a minute, especially with the ladies. He loved playing with his tambourine and watching TV. Miles was a very happy and content little boy who loved playing with his brothers and his sister. He is survived and will never be forgotten by his parents, Brad and Tiffany Dexter; brothers, Chase Look and Bradley Dexter; sister, Cassandra Dexter; maternal grandfather, Dennis Parker; paternal grandmother, Shirley Dexter; great-grandmother, Caroline Gross; Aunts and Uncles, Jason and Nina Dexter, Eric Baker and Kim DeVere, Troy and Keri White and Liz and Brandon Parker; great-aunt, Dawn Wolfrey and cousin, Sissi Wolfrey-Plotner. He is also survived by numerous cousins. He was preceded in death and all have welcomed Miles into Heaven by his grandmother, Yvonne Parker; great-grandmothers, Gladys Taylor and Mary Ellen Parker and great-grandfathers, Ernest Gross, James Parker and Lawrence Thompson. A celebration of the life of Miles will be held on Saturday May 18th, 2019 at the family home, 254 Pecan Lane in Gramercy, LA from 1:00 pm to4:00 pm. The family would like to ask in lieu of flowers that donations be made in honor of Miles to . If you would like to view or sign the online guestbook, please visit www.roselynnfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 16 to May 18, 2019