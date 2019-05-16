Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Miles Ernest Dexter. View Sign Service Information Rose Lynn Funeral Services 1870 Cabanose Ave Lutcher , LA 70071 (225)-869-0000 Send Flowers Obituary

Miles Ernest Dexter of Gramercy LA, born on July 17, 2017 in Metairie LA died on April 22, 2019. Miles could steal a heart in a minute, especially with the ladies. He loved playing with his tambourine and watching TV. Miles was a very happy and content little boy who loved playing with his brothers and his sister. He is survived and will never be forgotten by his parents, Brad and Tiffany Dexter; brothers, Chase Look and Bradley Dexter; sister, Cassandra Dexter; maternal grandfather, Dennis Parker; paternal grandmother, Shirley Dexter; great-grandmother, Caroline Gross; Aunts and Uncles, Jason and Nina Dexter, Eric Baker and Kim DeVere, Troy and Keri White and Liz and Brandon Parker; great-aunt, Dawn Wolfrey and cousin, Sissi Wolfrey-Plotner. He is also survived by numerous cousins. He was preceded in death and all have welcomed Miles into Heaven by his grandmother, Yvonne Parker; great-grandmothers, Gladys Taylor and Mary Ellen Parker and great-grandfathers, Ernest Gross, James Parker and Lawrence Thompson. A celebration of the life of Miles will be held on Saturday May 18th, 2019 at the family home, 254 Pecan Lane in Gramercy, LA from 1:00 pm to4:00 pm. The family would like to ask in lieu of flowers that donations be made in honor of Miles to .

