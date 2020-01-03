"Well done my good and faithful servant" Matthew 25:21. Millard Anthony Kelly passed away Monday, December 30, 2019, at Our Lady of the Lake at the age of 79. He was a commercial fisherman; resident of Bayou Sorrel and native of Bayou Chene, La. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Sunday, January 5, 2020, from 5 to 9pm and at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Plaquemine on Monday, January 6, 2020, from 9am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11am, celebrated by Father Matt Lorrain. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. He is survived by his daughters, Carla Ghashghaee and husband Fayz, Vonda Albarez and husband Everette, and Stacy Carline and husband Larry; grandchildren, Chene Ghashghaee and wife Shelby, Sean Ghashghaee, Brittany Albarez, Joshua Albarez and Brittany McMickens and Jacob Albarez and wife Amanda, Cody Carline and Jessica Riddell, and Aimee Carline; great grandchildren, Suzy Ghashghaee, Erin, Aydan, Grayson and Toby Albarez, Parris Jarreau, Amirah Quinn and Jonah Albarez due in July 2020; sister, Joyce Carline; brother, Darrel Kelly; and brother in law, Ernest Carline and wife Terry. Preceded in death by his wife, Shelby Carline Kelly; grandson, Adam Carline; parents, Charley and Elizabeth Diamond Kelly; sister, Emily Kelly Carline; and brothers, Arthur, Earl, Sr., Darby, Sr., and Floyd Kelly. Pallbearers will be his grandsons and son in law. Honorary pallbearers will be Darrel Kelly and Ernest Carline. Millard was an avid fisherman, duck hunter and St. Louis Cardinal's Baseball Fan. He loved to spend time with his family and on the Chene. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 3 to Jan. 6, 2020