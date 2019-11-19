Millard F. "Cricket" Bradford passed away peacefully at his home in White Castle, LA on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the age of 73. He retired from Iberville Bank as Senior Vice President/Loan Officer. He was a former resident of Plaquemine, LA and Bay Saint Louis, MS. Visiting will be at Our Lady of the Prompt Succor Catholic Church, White Castle on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 8am until Mass of Christian Burial at 1pm, celebrated by Father Tim Grimes. Entombment will follow at the Church Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Gail Troxclair Bradford; children, Terry, Jerry (Amy), Courtland (Molly), Casey (Cassie), Austin, Candice, Chelsea and Ivan; grandchildren, Reid Migliacio, Lillie, Anna Catherine, Gavin, Mary Kathleen, Adelaide, Amelia, Aiden, Avery and Alex Bradford; brother, Jordan Bradford; and numerous sisters in law and brothers in law, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Ivan and Pansy Marionneaux Bradford; brother, Ivan Bradford, Jr; and mother and father in law, Stanley and Elaine Troxclair. Pallbearers will be his sons, grandson Gavin and good friend Wendall Albarado. Honorary pallbearers will be Jordan Bradford, Jr, Calvin "Pat" Wilbert, Terry Hebert and Kirk Aucoin. Cricket was a diehard Notre Dame fan and a connoisseur of Miller Lite. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the , Baton Rouge or the , Baton Rouge. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2019