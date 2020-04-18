Millard "Mill" Ronald Terry passed away peacefully at the age of 61, as a result of COVID-19, at The Baton Rouge General on April 16, 2020. He is survived by his wife Jodi Terry, Children: Skylar Powers; Reaygan Terry; Avery Terry. Grandchildren: Milleigh Williams; Raelyn Lewis; Deikon Terry; Vivvean Veillion; Tristan Terry. Siblings Italia Gautreaux; Yvonne Melancon; Ann Paile; Edward Terry; Debra Bonifay; Michael Terry. He is also survived by special family and family friends: Dennis "Dino" Melancon; Steve Wirth; Charlie Record; Kelly Trahan; Clarence Gros; Charles Musso; Cyndie Powers; James Pizzolato; Joshua Pizzolato, as well as numerous other loving family members and friends and many more. He is preceded by Hiram Avery Terry; Susie Elizabeth Terry, and Alguria Terry. Due to the COVID-19 precautions a memorial/celebration of his life will follow at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to McLin and Manley Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Online condolences may be left at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020.