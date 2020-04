Millard "Mill" Ronald Terry passed away peacefully at the age of 61, as a result of COVID-19, at The Baton Rouge General on April 16, 2020. He is survived by his wife Jodi Terry, Children: Skylar Powers; Reaygan Terry; Avery Terry. Grandchildren: Milleigh Williams; Raelyn Lewis; Deikon Terry; Vivvean Veillion; Tristan Terry. Siblings Italia Gautreaux; Yvonne Melancon; Ann Paile; Edward Terry; Debra Bonifay; Michael Terry. He is also survived by special family and family friends: Dennis "Dino" Melancon; Steve Wirth; Charlie Record; Kelly Trahan; Clarence Gros; Charles Musso; Cyndie Powers; James Pizzolato; Joshua Pizzolato, as well as numerous other loving family members and friends and many more. He is preceded by Hiram Avery Terry; Susie Elizabeth Terry, and Alguria Terry. Due to the COVID-19 precautions a memorial/celebration of his life will follow at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to McLin and Manley Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Online condolences may be left at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.