Millard Ronald "Mill" Terry
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Millard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Millard "Mill" Ronald Terry passed away peacefully at the age of 61, as a result of COVID-19, at The Baton Rouge General on April 16, 2020. He is survived by his wife Jodi Terry, Children: Skylar Powers; Reaygan Terry; Avery Terry. Grandchildren: Milleigh Williams; Raelyn Lewis; Deikon Terry; Vivvean Veillion; Tristan Terry. Siblings Italia Gautreaux; Yvonne Melancon; Ann Paile; Edward Terry; Debra Bonifay; Michael Terry. He is also survived by special family and family friends: Dennis "Dino" Melancon; Steve Wirth; Charlie Record; Kelly Trahan; Clarence Gros; Charles Musso; Cyndie Powers; James Pizzolato; Joshua Pizzolato, as well as numerous other loving family members and friends and many more. He is preceded by Hiram Avery Terry; Susie Elizabeth Terry, and Alguria Terry. Due to the COVID-19 precautions a memorial/celebration of his life will follow at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to McLin and Manley Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Online condolences may be left at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Mclin & Manley Funeral Home & Cremation Services
29419 Walker South Rd
Walker, LA 70785
(225) 755-9757
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved