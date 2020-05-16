Millicent Ann Freeman Broussard
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Millicent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born July 16, 1944, Millicent Ann Freeman Broussard passed on to be with Jesus on May 11. Millie lived her whole life working toward this goal. She is survived by her husband of 55 years Charles Edward Brousssard, their 4 children and spouses; Dawn (Karl) Anderson, Lori (Peter) van der Lugt, Jerome (Christina) Broussard, and Steven (Brandi) Broussard. Millie has 5 grandchildren; Caleb Anderson (and his wife Maggie), Michael Anderson, Joseph Anderson (and his fiancee' Jessica), Noah Anderson, and Briley van der Lugt. She was predeceased by her parents, Hiram Jerome (Romey) Freeman and Emma Estelle Jordan Freeman, as well as by her sister, Etta Freeman Foster. Millie is survived by her 3 siblings, Betty Freeman Smith, Renee Cecilia (Cis) Beaubouef, and John Albert (Jennifer) Freeman. Due to the coronavirus restrictions, a private graveside service took place at the Temple Hills Church of Christ in Smithdale, Mississippi. A memorial service for family and friends is planned for July 16, 2020, at Temple Hills Church of Christ in Smith dale, Mississippi. We wish to thank Melanie Viccellio from Baton Rouge Hospice for her professional and compassionate care as our wife and mother neared the end. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., Clinton, LA - Clinton
10761 Bank Street
Clinton, LA 70722
225-683-5176
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved