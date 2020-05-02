Millie Della Johnson, a native of Greensburg, La and a resident of Baton Rouge, La, went to her eternal resting place on April 25, 2020 at Baton Rouge General Mid City at the age of 67. She leaves to cherish her memories, two sons, Isaiah Chambers, Jr., and Brandon Chambers, both of Baton Rouge, siblings, Dorothy J. Greensberry (Roosevelt), Baton Rouge, Patricia Jackson (Ray), Baton Rouge, Johon Johnson (Glenda), Baker, LA and Allen Johnson (Clementine), Zachary, LA, Goddaughter, Pamela Talbert (Jasper), three sister-in-laws, Mamie Johnson, Thelma Johnson and Judith Johnson, eight grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lakeisha Chambers and son, Kendall Johnson, parents, Jonathan and Zola Johnson, siblings, Billy Johnson, George Johnson, Irma L. Wilson, Lawrence Johnson, Irene Faye Ware and Thomas Johnson. Millie will be remembered for her candid conversations, those delicious coconut cakes and her mouth-watering baked macaroni and cheese. She will be deeply missed. A memorial will be held at a later date. MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home entrusted with final arrangements.

