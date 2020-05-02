Millie Della "Baby D" Johnson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Millie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Millie Della Johnson, a native of Greensburg, La and a resident of Baton Rouge, La, went to her eternal resting place on April 25, 2020 at Baton Rouge General Mid City at the age of 67. She leaves to cherish her memories, two sons, Isaiah Chambers, Jr., and Brandon Chambers, both of Baton Rouge, siblings, Dorothy J. Greensberry (Roosevelt), Baton Rouge, Patricia Jackson (Ray), Baton Rouge, Johon Johnson (Glenda), Baker, LA and Allen Johnson (Clementine), Zachary, LA, Goddaughter, Pamela Talbert (Jasper), three sister-in-laws, Mamie Johnson, Thelma Johnson and Judith Johnson, eight grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lakeisha Chambers and son, Kendall Johnson, parents, Jonathan and Zola Johnson, siblings, Billy Johnson, George Johnson, Irma L. Wilson, Lawrence Johnson, Irene Faye Ware and Thomas Johnson. Millie will be remembered for her candid conversations, those delicious coconut cakes and her mouth-watering baked macaroni and cheese. She will be deeply missed. A memorial will be held at a later date. MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home entrusted with final arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 2 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved