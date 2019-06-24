Mille Lee Foutch, 96, passed away June 21, 2019 at her home. She was born December 5, 1922 in Russellville, AL, the daughter of J.C and Effie Hendrix. A longtime resident of Baton Rouge, she and her husband David were active members of Sherwood Baptist Church. They enjoyed traveling in their RV and socializing with their camping club. An avid seamstress, she made all her daughters' clothes as children. She enjoyed needlework and examples of her craft are throughout her house. Millie lovingly raised five children, making sure they attended church and also taught them responsibility at home. She will be missed by her family but she has gone to be with her beloved husband of seventy years. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers J.T. and Homer, sisters Helen and Betty, husband David, and granddaughter Joanna. She is survived by her sister Doris Woodruff, children Beverly Stanley, Janet Roop, David Foutch, Jr. (Gina), Carol Lee (Donnie), and Cynthia Thornton (Murray Miller), ten grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held in Green Oaks Cemetery Tuesday, June 25, at 9:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to .