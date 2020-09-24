Milton Byrd entered into eternal rest on September 15, 2020 at the age of 68. Survived by his wife, Clara Marie Hawkins Byrd; three sons, Reginald (Senovia) Cossett, Travis Byrd of Baton Rouge, LA and Milton Byrd, Jr. of Atlanta, GA; stepdaughter, Christy Hawkins of Baton Rouge, LA; two brothers, Clifton Byrd of Baton Rouge, LA and Phillip A. Byrd of Shreveport, LA; two sisters, Delores Byrd of Alsen, LA and Doris Nell Byrd of Baton Rouge, LA; one aunt, Rosa Lee Hunter of Port Allen, LA; and eight grandchildren. Visitation Saturday, September 26, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 650 Blount Rd., Baton Rouge, LA. Dr. Gil Wright, Officiating. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.