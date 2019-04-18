M.C. Clement passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the age of 92. He was a resident and native of Plaquemine, La and a retired boiler maker with Exxon after 42 years. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 9am until 11am. A graveside service will be held at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 10am. He is survived by his daughters; Diana Clement LeMay and husband Carl, and Robynn Clement Holtrop and husband Harry; son in law, Paul Brignac; brother, Louis J. Clement and wife Mary Rose; grandchildren, Tynia LeMay Blanchard and husband Brent, Brandon LeMay, Travis Brignac and wife Tracy, Kristy Brignac Smith and husband Keith, David Hebert and wife Nichole, Arent Holtrop and wife Lindsey and Austyn Holtrop and Sharon Bernard; great grandchildren, Chase Blanchard and wife Brooke, Alana Blanchard, Landon LeMay, Joel Brignac, Brady Brignac, Terryn Smith, Katheryne, Kesley and Kayde Hebert, and Michael Hussey; and great-great-grandchildren, Champ, Brae, Blaize and Jett Blanchard. Preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Catherine Poche Clement; son, Wayde Clement; daughter, Terryn Clement Brignac; parents, Charles Louis and Margaret Louise Morrison Clement; and sister, Mary Louise Clement Hebert. Pallbearers will be Brandon LeMay, Travis Brignac, David Hebert, Arent Holtrop, Austyn Holtrop and Chase Blanchard. Honorary pallbearers will be Landon LeMay, Joel Brignac, Brady Brignac and Kayde Hebert. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
24120 Railroad Avenue
Plaquemine, LA 70764
225-687-1850
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 18 to Apr. 29, 2019