"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness." 2 Timothy 4:7-8. Milton Charles Broussard Jr., 57, died suddenly Wednesday morning of an apparent heart attack while on his way to work at MexiChem Fluor. Known affectionately as "Bubba," he was proud of his perfect attendance record at work. He had worked as a lab technician at MexiChem for 28 years. Prior to that he taught and coached at Baker High School. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 pm Friday at Rabenhorst Funeral Home on Government St. Funeral mass is at 11:30 am Saturday at St. Gerard Magellan Church. Visitation is from 8:30 am until the mass. Bubba is survived by his two loving children, Emily and Charlie Broussard, and his former wife, Margaret Shepard Broussard. He also is survived by his siblings, Mary Broussard Acosta, Martha Broussard, Jeanne Broussard, Laura Broussard Duhe, Donna Broussard, Alexander Broussard, Maurice Broussard, Ella Broussard, Jane Broussard Clarke, Marty Broussard and Gabrielle Broussard. He was preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Mary Guillot Broussard. Pallbearers are: his brothers Alexander, Maurice and Marty Broussard, Don Ellen Jr., Hank Moody Jr., Craig Tarver, Terry McConnell and Quenton McConnell. Honorary pallbearers are his co-workers at MexiChem. Bubba was a kind-hearted soul who loved to tell endless stories and to tend his garden. He loved attending LSU football games with his family and worshiped Notre Dame as well. In lieu of flowers we ask that memorial contributions be made in Bubba's memory to .