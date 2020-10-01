Or Copy this URL to Share

Milton Dale "Treese" Johnson, a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana entered into eternal rest at the age of 55, on September 24, 2020. Survived by daughters, Ciera and Millison Johnson; grandson, Danquail Brown; siblings, Freddie (Velma) Johnson, Gloria Hall, Linda (Willis) Dewey, Ronald (Andrea) Johnson, Donald Johnson, Douglas Johnson, Emma Tennie, and Carolyn (Gregory) Andrus. Preceded in death by parents, Albert Robertson and Lucille A. Johnson; and brother, Murray Johnson. Visitation - Desselle Funeral Home, Friday, October 2, 2020, 6-8 pm. Viewing - Saturday, October 3, 2020, 10 am-12 pm with religious services to follow at St. Mary Baptist Church, 1252 N. Acadian Thwy., Baton Rouge. Private interment.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store