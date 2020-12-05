Milton Davis Wesberry Jr., 72, of Woodville, Mississippi, died on Friday, December 4, 2020, in Natchez, MS. He was born on April 15, 1948, in Centreville, MS, to Milton and Elbertine Wesberry of Woodville.Visitation will be on Monday, December 7, 2020, at Corinth Church of Christ in Buffalo from 10 am until time of service at 12 pm with Rev. John Bryant officiating. Interment will be at the Tyler-King family cemetery under the direction of Newman Funeral Home. He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Tyler Wesberry; two daughters, Rena Barr (Jamie) of St. Francisville, LA, and Stephanie Reed (Elwyn) of Woodville; one son, Jasin Wesberry (Juliet) of Natchez, MS; ten grandchildren, Lauren Sturgeon, Jarid Sturgeon, Blane Reed, Colby Reed, Dillon Reed, Alex Reed, Emie Reed, Maddie Reed, Jasin Wesberry, Jr., and Leia Wesberry; three great-grand children, Elora Reed, Levi Reed, and Abel Reed; and one brother, Greg Wesberry (Jane) of Woodville. Milton will be greatly missed by all who knew him. His walk-through life was guided by his faith in Christ, which he expressed through his love of his family, friends, and coworkers. He loved to encourage others. Milton was an avid outdoorsman and wildlife enthusiast. He enjoyed art and expressed his love of nature through painting, writing, and taxidermy. He loved watching wildlife with his wife. He was loved by all. Milton began working as an electrician with Toomer Electric Company in 1961 while completing an electrical apprenticeship with IBEW 995 in Baton Rouge. He worked as an electrician with Stone and Webster Construction Company building River Bend Nuclear Station in St. Francisville; upon completion of construction, Milton began working as an electrical supervisor for Entergy at River Bend, where he continued until his retirement.Pallbearers will be Jarid Sturgeon, Louis Sturgeon, Scott Wesberry, Dave Carter, Alex Reed, and Jasin Wesberry, Jr.The family requests that visitors wear a mask and follow all Covid-19 guidelines.

