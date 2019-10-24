Milton Douglas (1947 - 2019)
Service Information
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA
70811
(225)-357-2675
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Winnfield Funeral Home
7221 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Winnfield Funeral Home
7221 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Interment
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Louisiana National Cemetery
303 W Mount Pleasant Rd
Zachary, LA
View Map
Obituary
Milton Douglas was born November 8, 1947. At the age of 71, he passed away on October 14, 2019 at his residence. He was the son of the late Sam and Maggie Lean Douglas, Sr.. Milton a USMC veteran serving in the Vietnam War two tours Milton leaves to cherish his memories, his wife Paula Douglas, son. stepson 2 sisters 1 brother. A visitation will be held at Winnfield Funeral Home, Saturday October 26, 2019 at 9:00 to 11:00 a celebration of life at 11:00. Rev. Larry James, Sr. Officiate.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019
