Milton Duaine "Buddy" Bel, mayor and lifelong resident of Amite, passed away at the age of 74 on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at North Oaks Medical Center. He served in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, and he, along with his wife, owned Cabby's Restaurant for over 20 years. He was previously elected as a school board member and Amite City council member. Buddy was preceded in death by parents, Milton J. Bel and Gwen Evans Bel; brother, Richard; and brother-in-law, Dick Toups; nephews, Taylor Bel and Scott Toups. He is survived by his wife, Claire Anderson Bel; daughters, Leigh Anne Bel Lambert, Megan Bel Miller (Joel), and Molly Bel (Danny Strickland); sister, Betty Jo Toups; brother, Patrick Bel (Elena); and grandchildren, Marie, Hunter, and Jaden Lambert, and Parker and Caroline Miller. Visitation at First United Methodist Church, Amite, from 8 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Amite First United Methodist Church or a , in memory of Buddy Bel.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 14 to Jan. 17, 2020