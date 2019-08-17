Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Milton E. "Gene" Windham, Jr.. View Sign Service Information Visitation 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM LOUMC Memorial service 10:30 AM LOUMC Send Flowers Obituary

"For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in Him." 1 Thessalonians 4:14. Milton Eugene "Gene" Windham, Jr., a long-time resident of Denham Springs, LA, a Godly pillar in the community, a loving son, husband, father, and Poppa, who loved life and loved his family most of all, closed his eyes and went to be with Jesus, his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the age of 78 surrounded by his loving family. Gene was a member of the IUOE Local 406 for 44 years, he retired and continued to live life to the fullest. Many people looked up to Gene. He worshiped God and shared His Word every chance he could. Some of his passions included; dancing with his wife, Sandra, spending time with his grandkids and great grandkids, sitting on his front porch bird watching, teaching his grandkids the fundamentals of hard work, watching his grandsons play baseball, and camping. Gene is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Sandra Meadors Windham; children, Milton E. "Threy" Windham, III and girlfriend Laura Boyles, Dana Windham Luna and husband Jonathan, LaTisha Windham Spedale and husband Chad; grandkids, Victoria Luna Bassett and husband Blake, Austan Luna, Tristan Spedale and fiancé Ashley Doggette, DeLaynée Spedale and boyfriend Thomas Nicosia, Gabriel Spedale, Kol Windham, and Landrey Spedale; great-grandkids, Avery, Burklée, and Brooks Bassett; siblings, Larry Norton and wife Odette Harmsen, Neal Norton, and Ricky Norton and wife Rachel; brother-in-law, Ernest Meadors and wife Mary Jane, brother-in-law George Meadors and wife Kitten, sister-in-law Marla Digirolamo and husband Sam, sister-in-law Paula Meadors, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Thatch and Marguerite "Mag" Norton, his sister, DiAnn Norton, sister-in-law Linda Norton, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Eugene and Mattie Meadors, brother-in-law Fred Meadors, brother-in-law Douglas Meadors, and great-granddaughter Emery Landon. A memorial service will be held at LOUMC on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, visitation will be at 9:30 AM followed by a service at 10:30 AM.

