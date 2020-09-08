I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day-and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing. Milton Earl LeBlanc, 84 years old, beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather was called to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on September 7, 2020. He entered this world on March 7, 1936, born to Jewel and Clifford LeBlanc, in Baton Rouge, LA. He devoted his life to the service of others. Milton honorably served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal in 1957. Milton was a member of the Masonic Lodge #435. He served as a Baton Rouge Police Officer for 25 years and developed and implemented the K-9 program during his tenure. He later retired from the Louisiana Department of Labor as a security officer. He also worked as a Federal Court Room Marshall in Baton Rouge and served as security of the Louisiana Senate while in and out of session. Milton is survived by his loving son, Wayne LeBlanc; daughters, Jewel Cali (Steve), Debbie LeBoeuf (Essie); 6 grandchildren, Justin LeBlanc, Jared LeBoeuf, Whitney Wilson; Stephen, Matthew, and Luke Cali; 5 great-grandchildren, Jett LeBoeuf, Gage Wilson, Lucy, Emily, and Bria Cali; and a half-sister, Sandy Adams. Milton is preceded in death by his father, Clifford J. LeBlanc; mother, Jewel F. Adams; and son, David LeBlanc. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, LA on Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 9:00 AM until the service at 10:00 AM, officiated by Reverend Jay Avance. The private graveside service with military honors will follow at Louisiana National Cemetery, in Zachary, Louisiana. The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the caretakers of The Capitol House Rehabilitation Center and The Crossing at Clarity Hospice. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be sent to the Baton Rouge Officer Down Memorial: https://officerdownmemorialpage.totemfgf.com/donate?amount=50&options=500%2C250%2C100%2C50%2C25%2C15&address=required.
