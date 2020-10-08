1/1
Milton Gary Brady
1942 - 2020
Milton Gary Brady was born on October 1, 1942 in Garyville, LA to Florance and Edgard Brady. He was a resident of Port Vincent along with his wife of 57 years, Carolyn Abbott Brady and their four children. He was an active part of his community serving as alderman for seven years. Gary was a member of the Local Union 198 working as a pipe welder for 56 years before retirement. He loved hunting, fishing, sports and gardening but most of all spending time with his family. Gary and Carolyn lost their son Brett Anthony Brady on July 16, 1981. He was also preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Sylvia Waguespack and Cynthia Peranio; Father and Mother-in-Law's, Billy and Elaine Abbott. Gary is survived by his loving wife Carolyn; Children, Ashley Brady (Lauri), Chad Brady and Alaine Brady Fayard; Six grandchildren, Brooke (Preston), LeAnne (Trevvor), Brandon, Allison (Corey), Bryce (Destinee), Austin (Bella); Six great-grandchildren, Alayna, Chevie, Ivy, Kash, Aven and Memphis. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, friends, and family who loved him dearly and miss him greatly already. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2020, held at the chapel of Brandon G. Thompson located at 77738 Florida Blvd. Denham Springs, LA 70726, until 8:00 p.m. A brief visitation will continue at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in French Settlement, until the Mass of Christian Burial, officiated by Father Rubin Reymolds, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Those attending services at the church will be required to wear a mask. Interment will take place after the conclusion of the Mass at St. William Cemetery in Port Vincent. Condolences and other information may be found at www.thompsoncares.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 8 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Brandon G. Thompson - HAMMOND
OCT
13
Visitation
09:30 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
OCT
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
OCT
13
Interment
St. William Cemetery
