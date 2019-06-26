Milton Joseph "Bubba" Basso, Jr. passed away at 3:47 AM Wednesday June 26, 2019 at his residence in Denham Springs at the age of 76. He was a retired welder. Visitation will be held at Healing Place Church in Denham Springs on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 10:00 AM until religious services at 1:00 PM conducted by Pastor Wayne Austin and Pastor Jim Rentz. Burial will be at the Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery. Survived by his wife, Bert Basso; daughters and son-in-law, Sherri and Mickey Devall and Tara Carter; sons and daughters-in-law, Joe and Kim Stafford, Frank Basso, Bill Stafford, Kevin Basso and Clayton and Jessica Basso; sisters and brother-in-law, Theresa Hood and Frances and Karl Breithaupt; brother, Frank Basso; 24 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and a lot of friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Milton Joseph Basso, Sr. and Marjorie Perrault Basso; sister, Alice Hodgson. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers, Steven, Nicholas, Blake, Ty, Hunter, Bradly, John and Joseph. Honorary pallbearer will be Kyron. He was a member of Healing Place Church in Denham Springs and was a member of Cooking for Christ Team at Healing Place Church. Special thanks to Notre Dame Hospice. Church Funeral Services in Walker is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 26 to June 28, 2019