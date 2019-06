Milton Joseph "Bubba" Basso, Jr. passed away at 3:47 AM Wednesday June 26, 2019 at his residence in Denham Springs at the age of 76. He was a retired welder. Visitation will be held at Healing Place Church in Denham Springs on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 10:00 AM until religious services at 1:00 PM conducted by Pastor Wayne Austin and Pastor Jim Rentz. Burial will be at the Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery. Survived by his wife, Bert Basso; daughters and son-in-law, Sherri and Mickey Devall and Tara Carter; sons and daughters-in-law, Joe and Kim Stafford, Frank Basso, Bill Stafford, Kevin Basso and Clayton and Jessica Basso; sisters and brother-in-law, Theresa Hood and Frances and Karl Breithaupt; brother, Frank Basso; 24 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and a lot of friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Milton Joseph Basso, Sr. and Marjorie Perrault Basso; sister, Alice Hodgson. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers, Steven, Nicholas, Blake, Ty, Hunter, Bradly, John and Joseph. Honorary pallbearer will be Kyron. He was a member of Healing Place Church in Denham Springs and was a member of Cooking for Christ Team at Healing Place Church. Special thanks to Notre Dame Hospice. Church Funeral Services in Walker is in charge of arrangements.