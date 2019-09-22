Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Milton Joseph Beatty. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-399-4352 Send Flowers Obituary

Milton Joseph Beatty, a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, died peacefully on September 21, 2019 at his daughter's home in Lafayette at the age of 94. He was the most wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and stepfather who always put others before himself. His loving, sweet, gentle, strong and generous nature made him an excellent role model for his children and grandchildren. Immediately after graduation from Catholic High School at age 17, he enlisted in the Navy and served as a Seabee in the Philippines during WWII. Upon discharge he attended LSU before beginning a 39-year career in the Research Labs at Exxon – a career and company he loved. Milton was a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, an usher at Our Lady of Mercy Church, member of the Exxon Retirees' Club, the American Legion, and a weekly volunteer at Mary Byrd Perkins Cancer Center for many years. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and many friends he made throughout his life. He also loved computers, LSU sports, fishing, and could fix most anything. He is survived by his wife of 28 years Rose Gines Beatty; daughters and sons-in-law Cheryl Beatty Huner and Burke Huner of Lafayette and former son-in-law Gary Lane, Sandee Beatty Winchell and Craig Winchell of Baton Rouge; son Gene Beatty of Loxahatchee, FL; grandchildren Ben Lane (JoAnna), Matt Lane (Amy), Becky Lane Griffin (Daniel), Blake Winchell (Jennifer), Kayla Winchell Roman (Vincent), Todd Beatty (Maria), Toni Beatty Leming (Chad), and Jena Lewis; great grandchildren Eli, Luke, Isaac, Marley, and Adrienne Lane, Parker Griffin, Brennan Winchell, Luke and Camille Roman, Lily Beatty, and Lucy and Leona Leming; step-children Tommy Miremont (Patti), Timmy Miremont, Johnny Miremont (Kristina), Danny Miremont (Judy), and Denise Miremont Stevens (Kevin); and numerous step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his first wife of 42 years Arless Hodges Beatty, parents Eugene and Ollie Arbour Beatty; his six brothers William, Roy, Gordon, Elwin, Donald and Gerald Beatty, and sisters Marguerite Bozeman and Yvonne Davey. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 25th from 9 – 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the at Milton Joseph Beatty, a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, died peacefully on September 21, 2019 at his daughter's home in Lafayette at the age of 94. He was the most wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and stepfather who always put others before himself. His loving, sweet, gentle, strong and generous nature made him an excellent role model for his children and grandchildren. Immediately after graduation from Catholic High School at age 17, he enlisted in the Navy and served as a Seabee in the Philippines during WWII. Upon discharge he attended LSU before beginning a 39-year career in the Research Labs at Exxon – a career and company he loved. Milton was a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, an usher at Our Lady of Mercy Church, member of the Exxon Retirees' Club, the American Legion, and a weekly volunteer at Mary Byrd Perkins Cancer Center for many years. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and many friends he made throughout his life. He also loved computers, LSU sports, fishing, and could fix most anything. He is survived by his wife of 28 years Rose Gines Beatty; daughters and sons-in-law Cheryl Beatty Huner and Burke Huner of Lafayette and former son-in-law Gary Lane, Sandee Beatty Winchell and Craig Winchell of Baton Rouge; son Gene Beatty of Loxahatchee, FL; grandchildren Ben Lane (JoAnna), Matt Lane (Amy), Becky Lane Griffin (Daniel), Blake Winchell (Jennifer), Kayla Winchell Roman (Vincent), Todd Beatty (Maria), Toni Beatty Leming (Chad), and Jena Lewis; great grandchildren Eli, Luke, Isaac, Marley, and Adrienne Lane, Parker Griffin, Brennan Winchell, Luke and Camille Roman, Lily Beatty, and Lucy and Leona Leming; step-children Tommy Miremont (Patti), Timmy Miremont, Johnny Miremont (Kristina), Danny Miremont (Judy), and Denise Miremont Stevens (Kevin); and numerous step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his first wife of 42 years Arless Hodges Beatty, parents Eugene and Ollie Arbour Beatty; his six brothers William, Roy, Gordon, Elwin, Donald and Gerald Beatty, and sisters Marguerite Bozeman and Yvonne Davey. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 25th from 9 – 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the at www.cancer.org. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 22 to Sept. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.