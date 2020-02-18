Milton Joseph Morgan, a native of Maringouin and resident of Port Allen, passed away Tuesday February 11, 2020 at his residence at the age of 68. Visiting Thursday February 20, 200 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm at A Wesley Funeral Home, 10810 Ventress Dr Maringouin, La. Mass of Christian Burial Friday February 21, 2020 10:00 am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church 11140 La Highway 77 Maringouin, La Interment in Ventress West Oak Cemetery. He is survived by Daughter Kimberly Morgan, Stepmother Deloris Morgan, Four Stepchildren Corey Robinson, Dexter (Cori) Robinson, Joshua Robinson, and Jonathan Robinson, Three Sisters Monisha (Paul) Patton, Sheila Morgan, and Mary Lathan, Two Brothers Terry Lathan and Ray Lathan, Nine Grandchildren, Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Numerous other Relatives and Friends. Professional Services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2020