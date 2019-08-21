Milton L. Banks Sr., 62, born January 22, 1957, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA passed away on August 20, 2019. He was a 1974 graduate of Scotlandville High School. He was a retired Baton Rouge Fire Fighter and a retired Master Sergeant of the United States Army Reservist with the 321st Material Management Center. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to everyone he met. Milton is survived by his wife, Dianne K. Banks; his children, Nawanna, Milton Jr., and Brian (Carolina) Banks; his grandchildren, Destiny, Juwan and Bryce Banks; his brother, Anthony (Valarie) Banks, his sisters-in-love, Irma (Wadell) Chambers, Linda K. O'Conner and Lucinda Kenny. He was preceded in death by his parents Odis and Velma Perry Banks, his sister, Joyce Banks, his mother-in-love, Luebertha K. Butler and his sister-in-love, Barbara H. Robertson. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm and Friday, August 23, 2019 from 10:00am - Noon at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 9700 Scenic Highway, B.R., LA. Religious services will be Friday, August 23, 2019 at Noon.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019