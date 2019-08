Milton L. Banks Sr., 62, born January 22, 1957, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA passed away on August 20, 2019. He was a 1974 graduate of Scotlandville High School. He was a retired Baton Rouge Fire Fighter and a retired Master Sergeant of the United States Army Reservist with the 321st Material Management Center. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to everyone he met. Milton is survived by his wife, Dianne K. Banks; his children, Nawanna, Milton Jr., and Brian (Carolina) Banks; his grandchildren, Destiny, Juwan and Bryce Banks; his brother, Anthony (Valarie) Banks, his sisters-in-love, Irma (Wadell) Chambers, Linda K. O'Conner and Lucinda Kenny. He was preceded in death by his parents Odis and Velma Perry Banks, his sister, Joyce Banks, his mother-in-love, Luebertha K. Butler and his sister-in-love, Barbara H. Robertson. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm and Friday, August 23, 2019 from 10:00am - Noon at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 9700 Scenic Highway, B.R., LA. Religious services will be Friday, August 23, 2019 at Noon.