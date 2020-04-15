Milton Major Rougon, a native of Chenal and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at his home at the age of 98. He was a graduate of Poydras High School and attended LSU for two years prior to serving in the Army during WWII from 1943-1945, earning the rank of Sergeant. By virtue of his training, he was assigned as a Medical Aidman with the Infantry and served in southern France until his capture by the Germans in November 1944. He was listed as missing for the first 3-4 months of his capture, but was able to get a letter to his parents through a nurse with the American Red Cross. He received the American Theater Service Medal, Victory Medal, Good Conduct Medal, European African Middle Eastern Service Medal, Combat Medical Badge, and special commendation as a member of the 410th Infantry. Following his time in German prison camp, he returned to the United States and furthered his studies at Loyola University where he received a BS in Pharmacy in 1947, and later received a Doctorate in Pharmacy. He worked as a Pharmacist for Stroube's on 3rd Street for a period of time, then opened his first store, Rougon's Drugstore, at the corner of Perkins Road & Myrtle Walk. He later co-owned Rougon-Sitman (Rexall) Drugstore at the corner of Perkins Road & Terrace, but within a few years, became full owner of the store. Many of his customers called him "Doc". After many years, the hard decision was made to sell the drugstore and he thereafter became a Pharmacist for K&B Drugs, later becoming Pharmacy Manager. Upon his retirement from K&B, he was a relief pharmacist at Northside Pharmacy in Denham Springs. His Gold (50-year) License from the Louisiana Board of Pharmacy was received in 1997. Becoming interested in ballroom dancing, he enjoyed many years of membership with TC Dance Club. He was fortunate to travel all over the United States and several other countries with the dance club, earning many awards. He was a beloved servant and member of St. Jean Vianney Church where he served many functions, including Eucharist Minister. He was a member of Knights of Columbus Council #9247 and the American Legion. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marion Baus (Desselle) Rougon; parents, Joseph Vilas Rougon and Beatrice Major Rougon; a brother, Percy Vilas "Pete" Rougon; grandchildren Gill Miller and Drew Nugent. He is survived by children, Denise Rougon Brown, Pamela Rougon Daine, Patrice Rougon Brumley (husband David), Lisa Rougon Carlos (husband Tim), Charlene Desselle Miller (husband Andre), Cheryl Desselle Nugent, Duane Desselle, Tony Desselle and Kim Desselle Biggs (husband Karl); a sister, Beatrice "Biddie" Rougon Harris; and first wife Catherine Eaton deVries. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren: Jennifer Brown, Oliver Brown, Garrett Brumley, Ryan Landry, Christopher Miller, Russell Nugent, Whitney Nugent King, Tatiana Desselle Brennan, Tonny Desselle, Trey Biggs and Collin Biggs. He leaves behind 11 great-grandchildren: Locke Brown, Kolson Brown, Trey Miller, Molly Miller, Elan King, Henley King, Adrianna Desselle, Jackson Sutherland, Brianna Sutherland, Jayce Desselle and Harlow Biggs. Private graveside services will be held at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Memorial donations are suggested to St. Jean Vianney Church in Baton Rouge or the American Red Cross.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020.