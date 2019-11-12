God in his infinite wisdom called Milton Osborne, Jr. from labor to reward on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Milton was a 1961 graduate of Iberville High School, served with distinction in the United States Army, and attended Southern University Law School. Visitation at Pugh's Mortuary, 58233 Plaquemine Street, Plaquemine, LA on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Visitation continues on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 23030 Talbot Drive, Plaquemine, LA from 8:30 a.m. until religious service at 10 a.m. Rev. Clyde E. McNell, Pastor. Interment in Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. He leaves to cherish his memories six sons, Marquell Osborne (Sharon), Aguinaldo Osborne, Daino Dunn (Jessica), Willis, Westlee, and Whalen Osborne; two daughters, Laynetric Gillis (Brian) and Librinka Marvin (Toby); one sister, Joyann Osborne (Percy); two brothers, Herman Christophe, Jr. (Annie) and Kenny Christophe; (15) grandchildren; (8) great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019