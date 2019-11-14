Milton Oscar Miller, known to many as Sonny or Mo, 80 years old, a life-long resident of Baker, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many was called to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on November 12, 2019. He passed away peacefully at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family. He entered this world on January 4, 1939, born to Lecil and Nancy Miller, in Baker, LA. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church Baker. We will see him again in heaven one day and he will have many more funny jokes to tell us all. Sonny earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from LSU. He retired from Exxon Mobil after 38 years. Sonny is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Ina Miller; sons, Lee Miller and wife Valarie, and Audie Miller and wife Alicia; daughter, Robin Miller; and grandchildren, Abigail, Ava and Andrew Miller, Joshua and Jesse Beck. Sonny is preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Grace Henry; parents, Lecil and Nancy Stiles Miller; and sister, Sylvia Miller. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, LA, on Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 9:00 AM until funeral service in the chapel at 12:00 PM, officiated by Reverend Jay Avance. The graveside service and burial will follow on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 1:30 PM at Louisiana National Cemetery, in Zachary, LA. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019