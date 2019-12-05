Milton Ray, age 65, beloved father, grandfather, brother, and friend was called to be with the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 1, 2019. He was a 1974 graduate of White Castle High School. Visitation at Roscoe Mortuary, Plaquemine LA., on Friday December 6, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral services on Saturday, Dec. 7th at 11:00 a.m. Asbury Methodist Church, officiating Rev. Andrew Richardson. Arrangements Entrusted to Roscoe Mortuary (225) 687-4216.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019