Milton "Mickey" Billodeaux passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the age of 68. He was surrounded by his loving family during his transition from life to eternal life. Mickey was born in Jennings, LA on July 15, 1951. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Susie; children, Damon Billodeaux (Jen), Amanda Duhe (Matt), and Allison Gleason (Patrick); he was "Paw" to 4 beautiful grandchildren, Ava, Brennan, Hayden, and Brooke; siblings, Ronnie (Debbie), Sharon (Richard), and Jerrilyn (Marvin). He was greeted in heaven by his parents Fuzzy and Malvin Billodeaux; and 2 brothers and 1 sister. He enjoyed fishing, scouting, and camping. Some of his favorite memories are his time that was spent with his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Friends and Family are invited to celebrate his life at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church on Greenwell Springs Rd. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mickey's name to The Sallie Astor Burdine Breast Foundation at 541 Shadows Lane Suite C Baton Rouge, LA 70806. Special thanks to Dr. Shaista Faruqui and her caring staff that showed Mickey compassion and love.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019